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Kryvyi Rih was hit by Russian ballistic missiles: three wounded, an enterprise affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with two ballistic missiles, wounding three people. An enterprise, a medical center, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih was hit by Russian ballistic missiles: three wounded, an enterprise affected

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight; three people are known to have been injured, and an industrial enterprise was damaged, reported on Thursday by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

An industrial enterprise was damaged in Kryvyi Rih. The number of people injured in the overnight Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to three

- Hanzha wrote on social media.

According to him, two men are in hospital. Doctors assess their condition as moderately serious.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, clarified on social media that "in Kryvyi Rih, the enemy attacked an industrial enterprise with two ballistic missiles overnight. (...) In addition to the enterprise, a Center for Medical and Sanitary Assistance and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged."

"In the Nikopol district, the district center and the Marhanets community came under attack. An enterprise was damaged," the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

Odesa region was under attack by the Russian Federation for more than 7 hours: a high-rise building and infrastructure were damaged27.08.26, 08:33 • 662 views

Julia Shramko

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