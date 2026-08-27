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Odesa region was under attack by the Russian Federation for more than 7 hours: a high-rise building and infrastructure were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Russia attacked Odesa region with missiles and drones for more than 7 hours. A multi-story building, two educational institutions and infrastructure were damaged; there were no casualties.

Odesa region was under attack by the Russian Federation for more than 7 hours: a high-rise building and infrastructure were damaged
Photo: t.me/odeskaODA

Odesa region was under attack by the Russian Federation for more than 7 hours overnight, affecting Odesa among other areas; a multi-story building, two educational institutions and infrastructure were damaged, Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper and Odesa City Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak reported on social media Thursday, UNN writes.

Odesa region was under a massive combined enemy attack for more than 7 hours. Throughout the night, the Russians deliberately struck civilian infrastructure in the region with missiles and drones. A 16-story residential building, two educational institutions and a private home were damaged. Infrastructure facilities, the territory of a grain elevator, garages and residents’ cars were also damaged

"For almost the entire night and morning, the enemy terrorized Odesa. As a result of the attack, infrastructure, an educational institution and a multi-story building were damaged," Lysak added.

As of this moment, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, no information about casualties has been received.

Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged a gymnasium and a medical facility27.08.26, 08:17 • 2392 views

Julia Shramko

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