Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged a gymnasium and a medical facility

Kyiv came under yet another Russian attack, with a gymnasium and a medical facility damaged, the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

As a result of the enemy attack on the capital, the premises of one of the gymnasiums in the Shevchenkivskyi district were significantly damaged. The blast wave also shattered windows at a municipal medical facility. In the Podilskyi district, debris fell in a courtyard between residential buildings. There are currently no casualties