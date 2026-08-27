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Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged a gymnasium and a medical facility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

A gymnasium was damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi district, and windows were blown out at a medical facility. In the Podilskyi district, debris fell between buildings; there were no casualties.

Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged a gymnasium and a medical facility
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Kyiv came under yet another Russian attack, with a gymnasium and a medical facility damaged, the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

As a result of the enemy attack on the capital, the premises of one of the gymnasiums in the Shevchenkivskyi district were significantly damaged. The blast wave also shattered windows at a municipal medical facility. In the Podilskyi district, debris fell in a courtyard between residential buildings. There are currently no casualties

- Klitschko wrote on social media.

The Russians attacked Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian cities, used ballistic missiles, and air defense was active in the capital27.08.26, 03:51 • 16118 views

Julia Shramko

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