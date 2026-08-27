The Russians attacked Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian cities, used ballistic missiles, and air defense was active in the capital

During the night of August 27, Russian forces attacked Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian cities, including with ballistic missiles. A series of explosions rang out in the capital, and air defense forces were operating. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Kyiv City Military Administration, and local authorities, UNN writes.

Details

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv after the Air Force warned of a ballistic missile from Chernihiv region heading toward the capital. The military later reported another missile heading toward Kyiv, followed by a new wave of ballistic missiles.

A series of explosions rang out in the capital. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district. Information about casualties and damage is being уточнено.

Other regions

During the attack, a ballistic threat was also reported in Poltava region. Vitaliy Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, urged residents to remain in safe places.

In Zaporizhzhia region, Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov reported a threat of ballistic weapons being used and explosions. According to him, air defense forces were operating in the region.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, injuring three people

In addition, local authorities reported the consequences of Russia’s attack on Kryvyi Rih. According to preliminary data, two people were injured as a result of a strike on an industrial enterprise.

Late in the evening of August 26, Russian forces launched a massive attack on the Romny community in Sumy region. According to preliminary data, the enemy directed nine unmanned aerial vehicles at the community. Some of the UAVs were destroyed; however, hits on civilian infrastructure facilities were recorded.

Russians attacked the Romny community in the Sumy region with nine drones; a 66-year-old woman was killed