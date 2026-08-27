In Kyiv, the aftermath of the Russian attack has already been recorded in five districts; a school was affected

In Kyiv, the aftermath of the Russian attack has now been recorded in five districts, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media, UNN reports.

According to him, the Holosiivskyi and Pecherskyi districts have been joined by the Shevchenkivskyi, Obolonskyi and Podilskyi districts.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, debris also fell near one of the schools — the facility's windows were damaged. In the Obolonskyi district, debris fell in a residential area, a park and a parking lot, as well as on the premises of a garage cooperative. There were no fires or casualties. In the Podilskyi district, debris fell on the grounds of a kindergarten. It also fell in the area near a non-residential building. - Klitschko wrote.

According to him, three people have been injured so far. Medics hospitalized two of the wounded.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv: number of injured rises to three