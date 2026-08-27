In Kyiv, the aftermath of the Russian attack has already been recorded in five districts; a school was affected

$44.570.1052.010.08
ukenru
10:48 AM • 19002 views
Russians attacked the Kherson CHP plant again with four guided aerial bombs, destroying the equipment - Naftogaz
10:37 AM • 18848 views
The floods in Nepal have already claimed the lives of more than 330 people, with over 900 missing
09:50 AM • 26477 views
More than 86,000 children have been born in Kyiv during the full-scale war PhotoVideo
09:43 AM • 22619 views
Russia plans an additional mobilization of 600,000 people in 2026–2027 - intelligence
09:14 AM • 29788 views
EU wants to revive a plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine – FT
08:54 AM • 24871 views
Russia attacked an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, sparking a fire
08:29 AM • 29367 views
55 Ukrainians missing in Nepal after floods - Foreign Ministry
06:19 AM • 29873 views
Seven ballistic missiles, "Oniks" missile, and 225 of 258 drones neutralized overnight
August 27, 05:33 AM • 26570 views
Odesa region was under attack by the Russian Federation for more than 7 hours: a high-rise building and infrastructure were damagedPhoto
August 27, 04:30 AM • 31267 views
Italy will provide Ukraine with four SAMP/T NG batteries, interceptor missiles and radars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
3.7m/s
46%
755mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on August 27 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 27, 04:00 AM • 27864 views
Wheat prices reached a three-year high as fears grow worldwide of an escalation in russia’s war against UkraineAugust 27, 04:44 AM • 29833 views
Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged gymnasium and medical facilityPhotoAugust 27, 05:17 AM • 40591 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicy06:59 AM • 60140 views
In Kharkiv, a shopping center was hit as a result of a Russian strike - mayor09:21 AM • 25295 views
Publications
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicy06:59 AM • 60333 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 75668 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 73865 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhotoAugust 26, 11:45 AM • 76314 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 91005 views
Actual people
Oleh Syniehubov
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Viktor Tsygankov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
United States
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 58627 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 42968 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 66193 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 64161 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 65576 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
S-400 missile system
Heating
Financial Times
ATACMS

In Kyiv, the aftermath of the Russian attack has already been recorded in five districts; a school was affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

Debris fell near a school, a kindergarten, residential buildings and garages. Three people were injured, two of them were hospitalized.

In Kyiv, the aftermath of the Russian attack has already been recorded in five districts; a school was affected

In Kyiv, the aftermath of the Russian attack has now been recorded in five districts, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media, UNN reports.

According to him, the Holosiivskyi and Pecherskyi districts have been joined by the Shevchenkivskyi, Obolonskyi and Podilskyi districts.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, debris also fell near one of the schools — the facility's windows were damaged. In the Obolonskyi district, debris fell in a residential area, a park and a parking lot, as well as on the premises of a garage cooperative. There were no fires or casualties. In the Podilskyi district, debris fell on the grounds of a kindergarten. It also fell in the area near a non-residential building.

- Klitschko wrote.

According to him, three people have been injured so far. Medics hospitalized two of the wounded.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv: number of injured rises to three27.08.26, 13:43 • 2534 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
School
Explosions
Evacuation
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv