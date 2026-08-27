Russian drone attack on Kyiv: number of injured rises to three

Three people are now known to have been injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, the Kyiv City Police Department reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

The Russians continue to strike Kyiv — enemy UAVs have been attacking the capital since the morning, police reported.

As of 1:30 p.m., three people were known to have been injured in the Holosiivskyi district. Two men, aged 21 and 31, were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. A 53-year-old woman was also injured — police said.

In the Pecherskyi district, fragments of an enemy drone reportedly fell in a forested park area, causing grass and trees to catch fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

Earlier, the mayor reported that two people had been injured. The mayor also reported, in particular, that at one address in the Holosiivskyi district, UAV fragments fell and the roof of a two-story non-residential building caught fire.

Another person was injured in capital as a result of the Russian attack