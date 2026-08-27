Another person was injured in capital as a result of the Russian attack

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In Kyiv, another person was injured as a result of the Russian attack, the capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday on social media, UNN reports.

In the Holosiivskyi district, in the central part of the city, a UAV fell onto the roadway. According to preliminary information, one person was injured Klitschko wrote.

A person was injured in Kyiv due to the Russian attack