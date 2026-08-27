There is one injured person in Kyiv due to the Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv's Holosiivskyi District, a man was injured during the Russian attack. He is receiving medical assistance.
In Kyiv, one person was injured as a result of a Russian attack, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Thursday, UNN writes.
A man was injured in the Holosiivskyi district. He is receiving medical assistance
We remind you
In Kyiv , the latest Russian drone attack caused damage in two districts, including damage to a sports complex building in Pechersk.