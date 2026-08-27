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How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Foil retains moisture during baking, but it is important to choose the right thickness and wrap the food properly. At the end, unwrap the package to achieve a crust.

How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicy

Baking in foil helps preserve moisture and flavor in food, and it does not require complicated cookware. However, the result depends on several cooking details. UNN will tell you more about which foil to choose, how to wrap the food, what to put inside, and when to open the package.

Which foil to choose for baking

For the oven, it is better to use foil 11 microns thick. If the product is cooked for a long time or the dish is going to be grilled, it is worth choosing a denser material—14 microns thick. Thinner foil, about 9 microns thick, is more suitable for storing food. At the same time, foil must not be placed in a microwave oven, as it may spark. For cooking, you should also avoid wrapping acidic or very salty foods for a long time, because aluminum can react with such foods, which may affect the taste.

Which side of the foil to place against the food

The shiny and matte surfaces of foil appear due to the specifics of its production. They do not differ in composition, so there is no fundamental difference when baking.

Therefore, when cooking, you can place either side of the foil against the food. It is more important to wrap the product properly so that moisture remains inside.

How to wrap food in foil so that the juices remain inside

For an airtight package, the sheet of foil can be folded in half. The product is placed on one half, and the other half is folded over it without pulling it too tightly. The edges along the longer side should be folded over several times, after which the sides should be sealed in the same way. The result should be a tightly sealed packet that can be gently pressed around the product while leaving enough space inside. By the way, before baking, meat can be made more aromatic by making several shallow cuts in it and adding spices. If vegetables are being cooked together with the meat, it is better to place them on the bottom and put the piece of meat on top.

Which foods are best baked in foil

You can cook meat, poultry, fish, and vegetables in foil. For meat, it is better to choose boneless cuts. River fish can be baked whole. It is advisable to choose vegetables that are approximately the same size. Then they will cook at roughly the same rate, preventing some from remaining raw while others become too soft.

Temperature and cooking method

For meat in foil, it is optimal to set the oven to about 170 °C, for poultry—to 160 °C, and for fish—to approximately 145 °C. Foil helps retain moisture, so the food dries out less. When cooking over an open fire, it is worth waiting until the heat subsides slightly. This will reduce the risk of burning. If you want to achieve a browned crust, carefully unfold the foil at the end of cooking and leave the dish in the oven for another 5-10 minutes.

How to check whether food in foil is done

Doneness depends on the product. For example, potatoes can be checked with a knife or wooden skewer, while for meat, one indication may be the darkening of the package seams and the appearance of the characteristic smell of a cooked dish. For poultry, fish, and bryndza, however, the foil puffing up may be a sign that they are done.

Top-5 ideas for a quick dinner when there's no time to cook25.04.26, 20:58 • 76366 views

Alla Kiosak

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