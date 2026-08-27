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The number of people injured in the Russian strike on a shopping center in Kharkiv has increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3868 views

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv has risen to four. There is one fatality; evacuation and efforts to eliminate the consequences are ongoing.

The number of people injured in the Russian strike on a shopping center in Kharkiv has increased

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack that hit a shopping center in Kharkiv has increased to four, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

The number of people injured in the Russian strike on Kharkiv has risen to four. Medics are providing all necessary assistance. The aftermath of the attack is still being dealt with

- Syniehubov wrote on social media.

Earlier, he reported one person killed and two injured.

Russian drone attack on a shopping center in Kharkiv claims a person's life — Regional Military Administration27.08.26, 12:43 • 1634 views

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, people are being evacuated from the site.

People are being evacuated in Kharkiv after an enemy strike hit a shopping center — Regional Military Administration27.08.26, 13:04 • 1250 views

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