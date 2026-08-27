People are being evacuated in Kharkiv after an enemy strike hit a shopping center — Regional Military Administration

An evacuation is underway in Kharkiv after an enemy strike on a shopping center, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said on Thursday on social media, UNN reports.

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"State Emergency Service units are working to eliminate the consequences at the site of the enemy strike in Kharkiv. The evacuation of people is underway. All services are operating in an enhanced mode," Syniehubov wrote.

Earlier, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported one person killed and two injured in Russia's drone attack on a shopping center in Kharkiv.

Russian drone attack on a shopping center in Kharkiv claims a person's life — Regional Military Administration