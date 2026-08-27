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Russian strike on shopping center in Kharkiv carried out with drone with mesh modem, Russians saw the target; number of injured risen - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

A Russian UAV hit a shopping center in Kharkiv, killing a man. Three women and two men were injured.

Russian strike on shopping center in Kharkiv carried out with drone with mesh modem, Russians saw the target; number of injured risen - prosecutor's office
Photo: t.me/synegubov

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on a shopping center has risen to five; one man is known to have been killed, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, a UAV strike on a shopping center in Kharkiv was recorded during the day on August 27. According to preliminary data, the Russian army used a "Geran-4 Seeker"-type drone.

"As a result of the attack, a man was killed. Three women and two men were injured," the prosecutor's office reported.

The five injured people were confirmed on social media by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

As clarified by Spartak Borysenko, head of a department of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to local media, "the injured people were visitors to the hypermarket."

"As for the UAV, it was a "Geran-4 Seeker"; it had a mesh modem and was equipped with a camera, and carried out a targeted strike directly on a civilian facility when visitors were present here," Borysenko said. "The Russians saw the target directly while carrying out the strike and deliberately struck the civilian facility." 

The building was damaged, the prosecutor's office said.

Local media and Telegram channels report that it was "Epicentr."  

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that resulted in a person's death (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Julia Shramko

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