Russian drone attacked a minibus in Kherson: three injured

Source: t.me/yaroslavshanko

Russian forces struck a minibus with a drone in Kherson; 3 people are known to have been injured, reported Kherson City Military Administration chief Yaroslav Shanko on social media on Thursday, according to UNN.

At around 10:25, an operator of an enemy Russian drone directed explosives at a route bus in the city center. Three people were injured in the attack. A 59-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman sustained blast and shrapnel injuries. The 55-year-old bus driver suffered a concussion, blast injuries, and a closed traumatic brain injury - Shanko wrote.

According to him, the injured are currently receiving the necessary medical assistance and undergoing further examinations.

"The enemy attacked civilian transport in broad daylight, when people were simply going about their business. This is yet another cynical crime by the Russians against peaceful residents of Kherson," the head of the military administration emphasized.

Update

As reported by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, 18 people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks in the Kherson region over the past day.

Police in the region showed the aftermath of the Russian strikes over the previous day.

Today, as reported by the head of the regional military administration, the Russians killed another person in Kherson.

"Russian terrorists killed another resident of the Kherson region with a drone. Early in the morning, in Kherson's Korabelnyi district, the occupiers attacked a man riding a bicycle with a drone. He sustained injuries incompatible with life. The relevant services are currently establishing the identity of the deceased," Prokudin wrote on social media.