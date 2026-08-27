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Massive Russian attack on the Kyiv region: warehouses belonging to Fora and ROSHEN, as well as the distribution centers of COMFY and Budynok Ihрашok, were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

The massive Russian attack on August 27 damaged logistics facilities belonging to Fora and COMFY, as well as those of Budynok Ihрашok and ROSHEN. There were no casualties.

Massive Russian attack on the Kyiv region: warehouses belonging to Fora and ROSHEN, as well as the distribution centers of COMFY and Budynok Ihрашok, were damaged

As a result of the massive Russian attack on August 27, the logistics infrastructure of several major Ukrainian retailers was affected at once. In the Kyiv region, a warehouse used by the "Fora" chain was damaged, a Russian drone attacked COMFY's distribution center, and the logistics center of the "Budynok Ihrashok" chain was destroyed. In addition, a ROSHEN warehouse was destroyed, UNN reports, citing statements posted by the retailers on social media. 

The third attack on "Fora's" logistics facilities in August

In the Kyiv region, a warehouse used by the "Fora" supermarket chain was affected by the Russian attack. According to the company, the chain began operating at this facility only a few days ago. No people were injured during the attack.

The "Fora" chain's supermarkets continue to operate for now, while the company is once again forced to restructure its logistics and look for alternative routes for supplying goods.

It should be noted that today's attack is already the third strike on the logistics infrastructure used by the retailer. On the night of August 5, Russian forces destroyed warehouses containing fresh and frozen products and also significantly damaged a warehouse for shelving goods. At that time, the company lost inventories, equipment, machinery, and warehouse systems. The preliminary amount of damage was estimated at approximately UAH 1.15 billion.

The chain's logistics operations suffered another strike on August 20. At that time, the occupiers attacked with strike drones a warehouse in the Boryspil district, which "Fora" had begun using approximately a week before the attack as a replacement for the lost facilities. Preliminary losses of goods and equipment were estimated at more than UAH 100 million.

A Russian drone attacked COMFY's distribution center

Also, on the morning of August 27, a Russian drone attacked the COMFY chain's distribution center in the Kyiv region. The company reported that employees were in equipped shelters during the attack, so there were no casualties. After the strike, the company's teams switched to an enhanced operating mode. COMFY's stores and online channels continue to operate, orders are being fulfilled, and the contact center remains in communication with customers.

At the same time, as of the afternoon of August 27, the company had not reported the complete destruction of the distribution center or disclosed a preliminary estimate of the damage.

COMFY had previously begun decentralizing its logistics because of the persistent risks of Russian attacks. The company's goods are distributed among a large number of storage locations in different regions, while the central distribution center largely operates as a cross-docking platform through which products are quickly routed to stores.

The Russian Armed Forces destroyed the distribution center of "Budynok Ihrashok"

The logistics infrastructure of the "Budynok Ihrashok" chain suffered the greatest destruction during the attack. The company's CEO, Mariia Nazarenko, reported that the chain's distribution center was almost completely destroyed as a result of the Russian strike. 

A significant portion of the company's inventory was stored at the facility. Goods were dispatched from there every day to the chain's stores and to customers throughout Ukraine.

The company warned that the destruction of the logistics center could temporarily affect internal processes and delivery times for some orders.

The brick-and-mortar "Budynok Ihrashok" stores continue to operate, and the online store is also accepting new orders. At the same time, some orders placed earlier may be delivered later than scheduled.

If it becomes impossible to fulfill individual paid orders because of the consequences of the attack, customers have been promised refunds. It should be noted that the company has not yet disclosed the amount of the damage, the value of the destroyed inventory, or the estimated timeframe for fully restoring logistics operations.

ROSHEN warehouse destroyed

On the morning of August 27, a ROSHEN warehouse in Chubynske, which provided for the storage and subsequent supply of finished confectionery products, was destroyed as a result of Russia's massive attack on Ukraine.

The most important thing is that none of the employees were injured: thanks to compliance with safety rules and a timely response to the air raid alert, all employees were in the shelter. State Emergency Service units are working at the site; the aftermath is being addressed and the damage is being assessed. This is already the second attack on ROSHEN's warehouse facilities since the start of the full-scale invasion — in February, a finished-goods warehouse in Yahotyn was destroyed. The latest attack also caused significant material losses, including the loss of products, so temporary disruptions in the supply of certain goods may occur in the near future

 - the company said in a statement.

The team is already working on redistributing stocks and engaging alternative warehousing facilities in order to reduce possible disruptions as much as possible and minimize their impact on partners and consumers.

Context

Constant attacks on logistics infrastructure are forcing Ukrainian retailers to abandon the concentration of large inventories at a single facility, distribute goods among several warehouses, increase direct deliveries to stores, and establish backup logistics routes. 

We remind you

During the night of August 27, Russia launched another massive combined attack on Ukraine using missiles and attack drones. The Kyiv region was one of the main targets. Damage to warehouses and other facilities was recorded in the region.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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