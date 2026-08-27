Defense Forces struck the occupiers’ command posts in the Donetsk area with missiles - General Staff

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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that missiles struck the main and reserve command posts of the occupiers in the Donetsk area, UNN writes.

Missiles struck the enemy’s main and reserve command posts in the Donetsk area - the General Staff reported.

Units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important enemy targets, as reported, on August 26 and overnight on August 27, 2026.

"Thus, in the area of the city of Donetsk, the main and reserve command posts of the Russian occupiers were struck by air-launched missiles. Also, in the area of Chongar, Kherson region, other means were used to strike an enemy repair and restoration unit, as well as a UAV control post in Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea. In addition, areas where the occupiers’ personnel were concentrated were struck in the areas of Novopetrivka, Zaporizhzhia region, and Voskhod (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea)," the General Staff noted.

The extent of the damage inflicted and the enemy’s losses are being уточнені.

"Following an analysis of additional data, it was established that on August 25, 2026, as a result of the strike on the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, damage was confirmed to the ELOU AT process unit, the gas fractionation unit, and a section of the pipeline," the General Staff stated.

General Staff confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery and the facilities of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant