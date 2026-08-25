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General Staff confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery and the facilities of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery and two gas separation units of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant.

General Staff confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery and the facilities of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Afipsky oil refinery and the gas separation units of the Astrakhan gas processing plant, UNN writes.

Details

"During the night of August 25, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the facilities of the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. A fire on the premises of the enterprise has been confirmed," the General Staff reported.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The Afipsky oil refinery is one of the major oil-processing enterprises in Krasnodar Krai. Its design capacity is 6.25 million tonnes of oil per year. The refinery produces, among other things, diesel fuel and gasoline components and is involved in supplying Russia’s occupying army.

"In addition, the strike on the two U-272 gas separation units at the Astrakhan gas processing plant in Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast during the night of August 24, 2026, has been confirmed," the General Staff said.

The Astrakhan gas processing plant is a major enterprise in Russia’s gas-processing industry and is part of the Gazprom system. Its design capacity is up to 12 billion m³ of gas per year and approximately 7.3 million tonnes of gas condensate per year. The enterprise produces commercial natural gas, stable gas condensate, gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, liquefied hydrocarbon gases, and technical sulfur. The products of the Astrakhan gas processing plant are used to supply Russia’s armed forces, while technical sulfur is used in the production of explosives.

Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai - Fire Point25.08.26, 09:01 • 14490 views

Julia Shramko

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