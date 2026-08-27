The aftermath of the Russian attack is being dealt with at 9 locations in the Kyiv region — the State Emergency Service showed footage

In the Kyiv region, efforts to eliminate the aftermath of another Russian attack involving fires are continuing, with warehouses among those hit by the enemy, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, showing what is happening at the site, UNN writes.

The elimination of the aftermath of another Russian attack is ongoing in the Kyiv region. In Boryspil district, rescuers are working at 9 locations. These include private residential buildings, warehouse premises, and fires in ecosystems - the State Emergency Service reported, showing the aftermath.

The work of the emergency responders is reportedly being complicated by repeated Russian attacks. "They have already interrupted firefighting several times because of the threat of repeated strikes and retreated to safe locations," the statement said.

Additional forces and equipment of the State Emergency Service have been involved in extinguishing the fires.

After the Russian attack, air quality deteriorated in six cities in Kyiv region - RMA