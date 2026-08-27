After the Russian attack, air quality deteriorated in six cities in Kyiv region - RMA

In the Kyiv region, deteriorating air quality has been recorded as a result of the Russian attack, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

In a number of populated areas in the Kyiv region, a temporary deterioration in atmospheric air quality was recorded on the morning of August 27 as a result of an enemy attack - the Regional Military Administration reported.

According to the results of daily average observations by monitoring stations, as reported, "in the city of Boryspil, an elevated level of atmospheric air pollution with carbon dioxide CO2 and fine particulate matter generated by fires was recorded. Due to fine particulate matter, atmospheric air quality also temporarily deteriorated in the cities of Ivankiv, Bila Tserkva, Vasylkiv, Obukhiv and Brovary."

As indicated, this may cause breathing discomfort for elderly people, people sensitive to irritants, and children.

Until the situation improves, specialists recommend: keep windows closed; limit prolonged stays outdoors; drink enough water; if you have an air purifier, use it at maximum capacity.

"In other populated areas of the Kyiv region where atmospheric air quality is monitored, no exceedances of the permissible levels of chemical and biological substances in the atmospheric air were observed," the statement said.

The level of gamma radiation in the Kyiv region, as noted, corresponds to the natural background level.

The Kyiv region was attacked by Russian drones and ballistic missiles throughout the night; warehouses are on fire