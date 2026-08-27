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Kyiv region was attacked by Russian drones and ballistic missiles throughout the night; warehouses are burning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2500 views

Warehouses and private homes were damaged in the Kyiv region during the overnight attack. A fire broke out in Boryspil district; there were no casualties.

Kyiv region was attacked by Russian drones and ballistic missiles throughout the night; warehouses are burning
File photo

The Kyiv region was under attack by Russian drones and ballistic missiles all night; warehouses in two districts were damaged, with a fire breaking out at one of them, Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko reported on social media on Thursday, UNN writes.

The enemy attacked the Kyiv region with strike drones and ballistic missiles throughout the night. In Boryspil district, the attack caused a fire in warehouse premises. It is currently being extinguished, with all necessary services deployed at the scene. Warehouse premises in Fastiv district and one private house each in Brovary and Vyshhorod districts were also damaged

- Tkachenko wrote.

According to preliminary information, he said, there were no casualties among the civilian population.

Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged gymnasium and medical facility27.08.26, 08:17 • 10434 views

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