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Occupiers struck Sumy with guided aerial bombs: there were hits and three people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

Russian forces attacked Sumy with guided aerial bombs at three locations. Preliminary reports indicate that three people were injured; rescue operations are ongoing.

Occupiers struck Sumy with guided aerial bombs: there were hits and three people were injured

Russian forces struck Sumy with guided aerial bombs. There were hits in both a residential area and civilian infrastructure. Three people have reportedly been injured. This was reported by acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar, according to UNN

Today, at around 20:35, the enemy struck Sumy with guided aerial bombs. According to preliminary information, hits were recorded at three locations in the city—in the Kovpakivskyi and Zarichnyi districts. There were hits in both a residential area and civilian infrastructure. Three people have reportedly been injured. Medical personnel are providing them with all necessary assistance 

- Kobzar reported.

According to him, search-and-rescue operations are currently ongoing at the sites. All relevant services are working.

We remind you 

During the day on August 27, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with approximately 140 attack drones, more than 100 of which were jet-powered. The enemy directed most of the hostile drones toward Kyiv. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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