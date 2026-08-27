In Kramatorsk, eVidnovlennia payments for damaged property have been suspended

In Kramatorsk, payments under the єВідновлення program for property damaged by the Russians are being suspended, UNN reports, citing the Kramatorsk City Council.

Details

As reported by the City Council, in accordance with the Procedure for providing compensation for damaged property under the state єВідновлення program, in territorial communities included in the list of areas of active hostilities (the Kramatorsk community was included in the list of areas of active hostilities on 21 August 2026), compensation payments for damaged property are being suspended.

Ukraine updates 'eRecovery' rules for destroyed heritage sites

However, the compensation program for destroyed property continues to operate without changes.

The Kramatorsk City Council also added that applications for compensation for damaged property submitted before 21 August 2026 will be processed by the єВідновлення commission in accordance with the queue.

Housing assistance via eVidnovlennia: who receives a certificate and who receives a voucher