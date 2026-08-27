In Kramatorsk, eVidnovlennia payments for damaged property have been suspended

$44.570.1052.010.08
ukenru
01:27 PM • 16281 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhoto
12:24 PM • 19014 views
In Nepal and China, the number of people missing due to floods has risen to 1,450
11:55 AM • 19987 views
Consequences of the Russian shelling of Boryspil district — photo reportPhoto
11:02 AM • 18604 views
Due to Russian shelling, several dozen trains are delayed, with some delayed by more than 10 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reports
10:48 AM • 33292 views
Russians attacked the Kherson CHP plant again with four guided aerial bombs, destroying the equipment - Naftogaz
09:50 AM • 34943 views
More than 86,000 children have been born in Kyiv during the full-scale war PhotoVideo
09:43 AM • 26580 views
Russia plans an additional mobilization of 600,000 people in 2026–2027 - intelligence
09:14 AM • 32447 views
EU wants to revive a plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine – FT
August 27, 08:54 AM • 26063 views
Russia attacked an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, sparking a fire
August 27, 08:29 AM • 30722 views
55 Ukrainians missing in Nepal after floods - Foreign Ministry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
2.9m/s
50%
755mm
Popular news
Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged gymnasium and medical facilityPhotoAugust 27, 05:17 AM • 54481 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicyAugust 27, 06:59 AM • 81687 views
In Kharkiv, a shopping center was hit as a result of a Russian strike - mayor09:21 AM • 39304 views
The number of people injured in the Russian strike on a shopping center in Kharkiv has increased10:23 AM • 14439 views
The floods in Nepal have already claimed the lives of more than 330 people, with over 900 missing10:37 AM • 28284 views
Publications
History and Features of Czech Cuisine02:09 PM • 8196 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhoto01:27 PM • 16284 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicyAugust 27, 06:59 AM • 81777 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 89523 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 87364 views
Actual people
Oleh Syniehubov
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Czech Republic
Prague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 68544 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 52428 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 75413 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 73226 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 74417 views
Actual
Coca-Cola
Shahed-136
El País
Gold
9K720 Iskander

In Kramatorsk, eVidnovlennia payments for damaged property have been suspended

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

In the Kramatorsk community, payments for damaged property have been suspended due to its status as an active hostilities zone. Destroyed property will be compensated without changes.

In Kramatorsk, eVidnovlennia payments for damaged property have been suspended

In Kramatorsk, payments under the єВідновлення program for property damaged by the Russians are being suspended, UNN reports, citing the Kramatorsk City Council.

Details

As reported by the City Council, in accordance with the Procedure for providing compensation for damaged property under the state єВідновлення program, in territorial communities included in the list of areas of active hostilities (the Kramatorsk community was included in the list of areas of active hostilities on 21 August 2026), compensation payments for damaged property are being suspended.

Ukraine updates 'eRecovery' rules for destroyed heritage sites21.05.26, 11:44 • 2798 views

However, the compensation program for destroyed property continues to operate without changes.

The Kramatorsk City Council also added that applications for compensation for damaged property submitted before 21 August 2026 will be processed by the єВідновлення commission in accordance with the queue.

Housing assistance via eVidnovlennia: who receives a certificate and who receives a voucher17.06.26, 12:16 • 3705 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Kramatorsk