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The U.S. Embassy in the Russian Federation issued a warning over reports of pneumonic plague in Irkutsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

The U.S. Embassy in the Russian Federation reported a suspected outbreak of pneumonic plague in the Russian Federation. Americans are advised to leave Russia immediately.

The U.S. Embassy in the Russian Federation issued a warning over reports of pneumonic plague in Irkutsk

The U.S. Embassy in Russia issued a warning following reports of possible pneumonic plague in Irkutsk. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the U.S. Embassy is aware of press reports from the Irkutsk region about suspected pneumonic plague, which resulted in a person's death, as well as related quarantine measures and the closure of hospitals in Irkutsk.

We continue to closely monitor the situation. The U.S. government has limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, especially outside Moscow. The State Department's Level 4 travel advisory for Russia (Do Not Travel) remains in effect, and U.S. citizens currently in Russia should leave immediately. U.S. citizens planning to travel to Russia are again strongly advised to refrain from traveling to Russia due to the risk of wrongful detention and security concerns

- the diplomatic mission stated.

At the same time, U.S. citizens "in this region" are advised to follow the instructions of local health authorities, avoid affected facilities, and seek medical attention immediately if they develop a fever or respiratory symptoms.

Reminder

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Russia should provide more information about the death of a laboratory worker who studied plague and died last week.

WHO assessed the risk of a plague epidemic in Russia following the death of a laboratory technician as low06.10.26, 16:35 • 3308 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

HealthNews of the World
Marco Rubio
United States Department of State
United States