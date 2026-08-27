Russia's attack on Kyiv affected two districts; a sports complex in Pechersk was damaged

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In Kyiv, the latest Russian drone attack caused damage in two districts, including damage to a sports complex building, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on social media Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

Russia continued attacking Kyiv in the morning. After 10 a.m., Klitschko reported that air defense forces were operating in the capital amid hostile UAVs over the city.

Later, Klitschko reported damage caused by the hostile attack.

"In the Holosiivskyi district, an enemy UAV fell. The car damaged as a result has already been extinguished. In the Pecherskyi district, debris fell on a non-residential area. Emergency services are heading to the site," the mayor of Kyiv wrote.

The Kyiv City Military Administration уточнила that "a sports complex building was damaged in the Pecherskyi district."

In the Kyiv region, two people injured in Russian attack, including child