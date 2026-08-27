Russia's attack on Kyiv affected two districts; a sports complex in Pechersk was damaged

$44.570.1052.010.08
ukenru
06:19 AM • 10386 views
Seven ballistic missiles, "Oniks" missile, and 225 of 258 drones neutralized overnight
05:33 AM • 10594 views
Odesa region was under attack by the Russian Federation for more than 7 hours: a high-rise building and infrastructure were damagedPhoto
04:30 AM • 20101 views
Italy will provide Ukraine with four SAMP/T NG batteries, interceptor missiles and radars
04:24 AM • 19337 views
CIA Director Ratcliffe in Moscow warned Russia not to attack NATO countries – CBS News
August 27, 01:35 AM • 14854 views
Russia has up to 17 converted S-400 launchers for strikes on Ukraine with RM-48U missilesPhoto
August 27, 12:51 AM • 21586 views
The Russians attacked Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian cities, used ballistic missiles, and air defense was active in the capital
August 26, 11:36 PM • 21264 views
A fuel oil leak from the sunken tankers has resumed in the Kerch Strait
August 26, 08:54 PM • 16436 views
Russians attacked the Romny community in the Sumy region with nine drones; a 66-year-old woman was killed
August 26, 07:09 PM • 20759 views
The number of Ukrainians missing after flash floods in Nepal has risen to 53 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs
August 26, 06:45 PM • 18826 views
An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 was recorded in ZakarpattiaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
3m/s
52%
752mm
Popular news
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 19660 views
U.S. diesel fuel inventories fell to a record seasonal lowPhotoAugust 26, 11:15 PM • 8922 views
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, injuring three peopleAugust 26, 11:25 PM • 13656 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 19179 views
Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged gymnasium and medical facilityPhoto05:17 AM • 8704 views
Publications
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicy06:59 AM • 5464 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 39952 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 39319 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhotoAugust 26, 11:45 AM • 43907 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 58434 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
John Ratcliffe
Iryna Terekh
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 19184 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 19668 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 44945 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 43339 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 45336 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
ATACMS
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Russia's attack on Kyiv affected two districts; a sports complex in Pechersk was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

During Russia's drone attack on Kyiv, debris fell in two districts. A car and a sports complex building were damaged.

Russia's attack on Kyiv affected two districts; a sports complex in Pechersk was damaged
Illustrative photo

In Kyiv, the latest Russian drone attack caused damage in two districts, including damage to a sports complex building, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on social media Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

Russia continued attacking Kyiv in the morning. After 10 a.m., Klitschko reported that air defense forces were operating in the capital amid hostile UAVs over the city.

Later, Klitschko reported damage caused by the hostile attack.

"In the Holosiivskyi district, an enemy UAV fell. The car damaged as a result has already been extinguished. In the Pecherskyi district, debris fell on a non-residential area. Emergency services are heading to the site," the mayor of Kyiv wrote.

The Kyiv City Military Administration уточнила that "a sports complex building was damaged in the Pecherskyi district."

In the Kyiv region, two people injured in Russian attack, including child27.08.26, 10:17 • 1062 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv