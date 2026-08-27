In the Kyiv region, two people injured in Russian attack, including child

In the Kyiv region, two people are known to have been injured as a result of the Russian attack, including a child, Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, two residents of Boryspil district were injured. A 15-year-old girl and a 73-year-old woman received medical assistance at the scene. They do not require hospitalization - Tkachenko wrote.

He also said that a private house was damaged.

Kyiv region was attacked by Russian drones and ballistic missiles throughout the night; warehouses are burning