In the Kyiv region, two people injured in Russian attack, including child
Kyiv • UNN
In Boryspil district, two female residents were injured as a result of the Russian attack, including a 15-year-old girl. They received assistance at the scene; a house was damaged.
In the Kyiv region, two people are known to have been injured as a result of the Russian attack, including a child, Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.
As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, two residents of Boryspil district were injured. A 15-year-old girl and a 73-year-old woman received medical assistance at the scene. They do not require hospitalization
He also said that a private house was damaged.
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