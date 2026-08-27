In the Kyiv region, two people injured in Russian attack, including child

$44.570.1052.010.08
ukenru
06:19 AM • 7308 views
Seven ballistic missiles, "Oniks" missile, and 225 of 258 drones neutralized overnight
05:33 AM • 7810 views
Odesa region was under attack by the Russian Federation for more than 7 hours: a high-rise building and infrastructure were damagedPhoto
04:30 AM • 18965 views
Italy will provide Ukraine with four SAMP/T NG batteries, interceptor missiles and radars
04:24 AM • 18278 views
CIA Director Ratcliffe in Moscow warned Russia not to attack NATO countries – CBS News
01:35 AM • 13932 views
Russia has up to 17 converted S-400 launchers for strikes on Ukraine with RM-48U missilesPhoto
August 27, 12:51 AM • 21188 views
The Russians attacked Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian cities, used ballistic missiles, and air defense was active in the capital
August 26, 11:36 PM • 20972 views
A fuel oil leak from the sunken tankers has resumed in the Kerch Strait
August 26, 08:54 PM • 16346 views
Russians attacked the Romny community in the Sumy region with nine drones; a 66-year-old woman was killed
August 26, 07:09 PM • 20660 views
The number of Ukrainians missing after flash floods in Nepal has risen to 53 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs
August 26, 06:45 PM • 18748 views
An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 was recorded in ZakarpattiaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
3m/s
52%
752mm
Popular news
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 18065 views
U.S. diesel fuel inventories fell to a record seasonal lowPhotoAugust 26, 11:15 PM • 7112 views
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, injuring three peopleAugust 26, 11:25 PM • 12729 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 17545 views
Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged gymnasium and medical facilityPhoto05:17 AM • 6772 views
Publications
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicy06:59 AM • 3072 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 38874 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 38287 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhotoAugust 26, 11:45 AM • 43013 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 57568 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
John Ratcliffe
Iryna Terekh
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 17564 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 18081 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 44263 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 42674 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 44688 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
ATACMS
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Storm Shadow cruise missile

In the Kyiv region, two people injured in Russian attack, including child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

In Boryspil district, two female residents were injured as a result of the Russian attack, including a 15-year-old girl. They received assistance at the scene; a house was damaged.

In the Kyiv region, two people injured in Russian attack, including child

In the Kyiv region, two people are known to have been injured as a result of the Russian attack, including a child, Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, two residents of Boryspil district were injured. A 15-year-old girl and a 73-year-old woman received medical assistance at the scene. They do not require hospitalization

- Tkachenko wrote.

He also said that a private house was damaged.

Kyiv region was attacked by Russian drones and ballistic missiles throughout the night; warehouses are burning27.08.26, 09:00 • 2142 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv region
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast