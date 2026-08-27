In St. Petersburg, Russia, an explosion involving a car carrying a Russian military serviceman has been reported

In russia, a car exploded in St. Petersburg; reports say there was one fatality, preliminarily identified as a military serviceman, Russian media and Telegram channels report, according to UNN.

Details

As reported, a serviceman and his wife were inside the car. According to preliminary information, the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device that detonated.

Preliminarily, the car's driver was killed and the passenger was injured.

According to the source, the crossover's driver was affiliated with Russia's Ministry of Defense.

"The person killed in the car explosion in St. Petersburg turned out to be a military pilot. As 112 learned, a lieutenant colonel was behind the wheel of the crossover. The man died from his injuries. Another person was injured and hospitalized," the Russian Telegram channel 112 reports.

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