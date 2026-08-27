The city may be left without electricity and heating for a long time due to Russian attacks — Kherson residents urged to evacuate

The security situation in Kherson is extremely difficult. The enemy is intensifying attacks on the region’s critical infrastructure every day. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, who urged city residents, if possible, to leave for safer regions, UNN reports.

At night, Russian forces once again attacked the Kherson Combined Heat and Power Plant with aerial bombs. Unfortunately, this is not the first time. But this time, the facility suffered very serious damage. So, frankly, we can no longer count on the CHP plant or other critical infrastructure facilities operating as usual this winter. The security situation in Kherson is extremely difficult. The enemy is intensifying attacks on the region’s critical infrastructure every day - Prokudin said.

According to him, since July 1, 170 guided aerial bombs have already been dropped on the Kherson region. In almost two months, more of them have been used than throughout the entire first half of this year.

Over the past two months, the enemy has launched more than 1,700 attack UAVs. In particular, it has begun using jet-powered "Shaheds" and "Gerberas" more actively to strike critical infrastructure facilities in the Kherson region. And at present, none of the regions of our country has the means to destroy these types of UAVs or guided aerial bombs. In addition, in just one week, the number of attacks by small FPV drones increased to 6,500.

Therefore, we need to understand honestly: Kherson may be left without electricity and heating not for hours or days, but for an extended period. And we need to prepare for this already. We are not waiting. Together with the city authorities, utility services, energy workers and the Government, we are already working on alternative options for heat and energy supply. But once again, I appeal to the residents of Kherson, especially families with children and elderly people: if you have the opportunity, relatives or friends in safer regions — leave! - Prokudin emphasized.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration assured "that, for our part, if you independently decide to take this step, we will help with evacuation, transportation, accommodation and social support".

To arrange your departure, contact the Kherson Regional Military Administration contact center: 0 800 101 102, 0 800 330 951. The government hotline for evacuation issues is 1548. We are doing everything possible to provide Kherson with everything necessary. But the most important thing now is to save people’s lives - Prokudin concluded.

Russians attacked the Kherson CHP plant again with four guided aerial bombs, destroying the equipment - Naftogaz