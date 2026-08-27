$44.570.1052.010.08
ukenru
10:48 AM • 8390 views
Russians attacked the Kherson CHP plant again with four guided aerial bombs, destroying the equipment - Naftogaz
10:37 AM • 8224 views
The floods in Nepal have already claimed the lives of more than 330 people, with over 900 missing
09:50 AM • 19814 views
More than 86,000 children have been born in Kyiv during the full-scale war PhotoVideo
09:43 AM • 16250 views
Russia plans an additional mobilization of 600,000 people in 2026–2027 - intelligence
09:14 AM • 24004 views
EU wants to revive a plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine – FT
08:54 AM • 22821 views
Russia attacked an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, sparking a fire
08:29 AM • 27546 views
55 Ukrainians missing in Nepal after floods - Foreign Ministry
06:19 AM • 29491 views
Seven ballistic missiles, "Oniks" missile, and 225 of 258 drones neutralized overnight
05:33 AM • 26306 views
Odesa region was under attack by the Russian Federation for more than 7 hours: a high-rise building and infrastructure were damagedPhoto
August 27, 04:30 AM • 30955 views
Italy will provide Ukraine with four SAMP/T NG batteries, interceptor missiles and radars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
3.8m/s
43%
752mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on August 27 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 27, 04:00 AM • 21376 views
Wheat prices reached a three-year high as fears grow worldwide of an escalation in russia’s war against UkraineAugust 27, 04:44 AM • 23189 views
Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged gymnasium and medical facilityPhoto05:17 AM • 33763 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicy06:59 AM • 48009 views
In Kharkiv, a shopping center was hit as a result of a Russian strike - mayor09:21 AM • 18013 views
Publications
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicy06:59 AM • 48572 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 67800 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 66240 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhotoAugust 26, 11:45 AM • 69158 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 83839 views
Actual people
Oleh Syniehubov
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
United States
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 53389 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 38297 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 61802 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 59837 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 61427 views
Actual
Heating
Financial Times
ATACMS
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Russians attacked the Kherson CHP plant again with four guided aerial bombs, destroying the equipment - Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8296 views

Russian forces attacked the Kherson CHP plant again with four guided aerial bombs. The strike destroyed all of the station’s heat-generating and power-generating equipment.

Russians attacked the Kherson CHP plant again with four guided aerial bombs, destroying the equipment - Naftogaz


Russian forces struck a combined heat and power plant in Kherson with four guided aerial bombs, attacking it again overnight. As a result of the strike, all generating equipment was rendered inoperable, the Naftogaz Group reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Overnight, Russian forces attacked the Naftogaz Group’s Kherson combined heat and power plant again. The station’s premises were struck by four guided aerial bombs (GABs) at once. The CHP plant suffered critical damage. As a result of the strike, all the heat-generating and power-generating equipment that remained at the station was completely destroyed and rendered inoperable

- Naftogaz reported.

"The Russians struck an exclusively civilian facility that provides heat to a significant number of residential buildings in Kherson. This attack has no military sense whatsoever. Its sole purpose is to terrorize the civilian population and attempt to deprive tens of thousands of Kherson residents of a source of heat on the eve of the heating season," said Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the Naftogaz board.

In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz26.08.26, 11:38 • 31358 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Naftogaz
Kherson