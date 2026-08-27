Russians attacked the Kherson CHP plant again with four guided aerial bombs, destroying the equipment - Naftogaz



Russian forces struck a combined heat and power plant in Kherson with four guided aerial bombs, attacking it again overnight. As a result of the strike, all generating equipment was rendered inoperable, the Naftogaz Group reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Overnight, Russian forces attacked the Naftogaz Group’s Kherson combined heat and power plant again. The station’s premises were struck by four guided aerial bombs (GABs) at once. The CHP plant suffered critical damage. As a result of the strike, all the heat-generating and power-generating equipment that remained at the station was completely destroyed and rendered inoperable - Naftogaz reported.

"The Russians struck an exclusively civilian facility that provides heat to a significant number of residential buildings in Kherson. This attack has no military sense whatsoever. Its sole purpose is to terrorize the civilian population and attempt to deprive tens of thousands of Kherson residents of a source of heat on the eve of the heating season," said Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the Naftogaz board.

In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz