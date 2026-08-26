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In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8068 views

Russian forces struck the Kherson combined heat and power plant with a guided aerial bomb, causing serious destruction. The exact extent of the damage will be assessed after the security situation stabilizes.

In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz

The enemy attacked the Kherson combined heat and power plant with a guided aerial bomb, the Naftogaz Group reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Russian forces attacked the Kherson combined heat and power plant with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the attack, the city’s main source of heat suffered serious damage

- Naftogaz reported.

"The extent of the damage will be assessed as soon as the security situation allows. We are coordinating further actions with the local authorities," said Serhii Fedorenko, Acting Chairman of the Management Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Update

The Kherson combined heat and power plant of the Naftogaz Group is exclusively a civilian facility whose main purpose is to supply heat to the city’s residents. During 2026, the plant was subjected to dozens of Russian attacks, Naftogaz said.

Julia Shramko

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