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The Kyiv region came under about 30 enemy attacks today: rescuers are extinguishing fires

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

After the overnight strike, the Kyiv region came under another 28 attacks and 13 repeated shellings. Fires in warehouse buildings are being extinguished at three locations.

The Kyiv region came under about 30 enemy attacks today: rescuers are extinguishing fires

After the first overnight strike, the Kyiv region came under another 28 enemy attacks today, reports UNN, citing the State Emergency Service. 

Details

Since the night, when rescuers were working, the air-raid alarm has sounded 11 times, for more than 14 hours, tearing apart the space around them. The Russians are cynically depriving the region of even a minute of peace.

For rescuers, eliminating the aftermath of Russian shelling has become a test at the limits of human capabilities. Firefighters work under a constant deadly risk: time and again, they are forced to interrupt firefighting because of the threat of repeated strikes and retreat to a safe distance. But even under constant targeted threat and 13 repeated strikes, they return to work 

- the statement reads.

The State Emergency Service added that firefighting is currently underway at warehouse buildings in three locations at once, which caught fire as a result of the cowardly repeated shelling. 

Russia attacked Ukraine with 140 drones throughout the day, more than 100 of them jet-powered27.08.26, 20:34 • 1582 views

Despite exhaustion and the enemy's targeted hunt, rescuers in the Kyiv region continue to bring the flames under control.

Antonina Tumanova

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