Russia attacked Ukraine with 140 drones throughout the day, more than 100 of them jet-powered

Throughout the day on August 27, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with approximately 140 attack drones, more than 100 of which were jet-powered. The enemy directed most of the drones toward Kyiv. This was reported by UNN, citing information from the Ukrainian Air Force.

According to available data, the attack lasted from 07:00 to 19:00. During this time, the enemy used approximately 140 attack UAVs of various types.

Details

More than 100 of the drones used by the occupiers to attack Ukraine were jet-powered. The main direction of the strike was the capital of our country.

According to preliminary data, during the day, Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed approximately 120 enemy attack drones out of about 140 launched.

Consequences of the Russian shelling of Boryspil district — photo report

As of 19:00, the air attack was continuing: more than 10 jet-powered attack drones were still in Ukraine’s airspace.

Ukrainians were urged not to ignore air-raid alerts and to remain in shelters until the all-clear was announced.

We remind you

The number of people injured in Kyiv following the Russian attack has risen to four. Two of the wounded remain in hospital.