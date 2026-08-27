Consequences of the Russian shelling of Boryspil - a photo report

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

In Boryspil district, warehouses and private homes caught fire as a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones and ballistic missiles. The aftermath of the shelling is shown in a photo report by UNN.

Details

As reported by Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region with strike drones and ballistic missiles throughout the night. In Boryspil district, the attack caused a fire at warehouse facilities.

The State Emergency Service noted that rescuers were working at nine locations in Boryspil district.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

These included private residential buildings, warehouse facilities, and fires in ecosystems.

Local Telegram channels report that the Rozetka and Fozzy warehouses are most likely on fire.

The Kyiv region was attacked by Russian drones and ballistic missiles throughout the night; warehouses are on fire