Czech cuisine is known for hearty meat dishes, dumplings, thick sauces, and sweet pastries. It was shaped by the influence of local traditions and the cuisines of neighboring countries, but has retained its own character. More about how Czech cuisine has changed and which dishes are considered traditional will be explained by UNN.

The History of Czech Cuisine

Modern Czech cuisine combines ancient local recipes with influences borrowed from its neighbors. It was shaped, in particular, by Austrian, Hungarian, and Slovak cuisines. This is how dishes such as goulash, as well as certain types of pastries and meat dishes, became widespread in the Czech Republic.

Cookbooks played an important role in the development of culinary traditions here. One of the best-known authors was Magdalena Dobromila Rettigová. She popularized home cooking and the wider use of vegetables, which had previously rarely featured in Czech dishes. Some traditions, incidentally, have survived to this day. Czechs continue to cook according to old recipes, and many dishes considered national remain common in everyday meals.

Features of Czech Cuisine

Czech dishes are usually hearty and fairly simple in composition. Meat, potatoes, cabbage, flour, and sauces play a major role in the cuisine. Another characteristic is that meat dishes are often served with thick gravy and a side dish. Dumplings hold a special place. They are made from dough, potatoes, or cheese and are generally served as an accompaniment to meat and sauces. There are also sweet varieties with fruit fillings.

Among the spices used in Czech cuisine, caraway, dill, marjoram, and ginger are especially common, while vegetables are usually served as a side dish or added to soups and sauces. Salads also play a notable role. The most popular is potato salad, which may be served not only as a salad but also as a side dish for meat or fish, or even as a separate meal.

Traditional Dishes of Czech Cuisine

One of the best-known dishes is vepřo knedlo zelo — pork with dumplings and cabbage. Various types of goulash, schnitzel with potatoes or potato salad, fried cheese, and Czech-style potato pancakes — bramboráky — are also popular. Among the first courses, garlic soup known as "česnečka" stands out. Mushroom, potato, bean, and pea soups are also prepared, as well as cabbage-based varieties with sausage or meat.

Fish dishes occupy less space in the everyday diet, but carp is particularly important, especially on the Christmas table. It is prepared fried, used for fish soup, and included in other dishes. Czech cuisine is also known for its delicious sweet pastries. Popular products include buns with poppy seeds, cheese, jam, or fruit preserves, as well as fruit dumplings. Trdelník, which is often sold right on the streets, also deserves a special mention.

As for local beverages, the most famous, of course, remains beer. Brewing has a long tradition in the country, and local varieties are distinguished by their rich flavor. Among non-alcoholic beverages, Kofola is popular — a drink created in Czechoslovakia as an alternative to Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

Top 5 Interesting Facts About Czech Cuisine

A great many varieties of beer are brewed in the Czech Republic, and this is part of the national culture. Incidentally, the country firmly holds first place in the world for beer consumption.

Granulated sugar in the form of the familiar cubes was invented in this country, back in the 17th century.

Yogurt was also invented in the Czech Republic.

Chinese cuisine leads in popularity among street foods here. It is inexpensive, and the portions are enormous.

In Prague, you can safely drink tap water because it is absolutely clean.

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