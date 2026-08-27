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In Nepal and China, the number of people missing due to floods has risen to 1,450

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

About 1,450 people are missing in Nepal and China, and more than 270 have died. Earlier, Nepalese police reported 332 deaths.

In Nepal and China, the number of people missing due to floods has risen to 1,450

The number of people missing as a result of the floods in Nepal and China has risen to 1,450, UNN reports, citing the WSJ.

Nepal and China said that around 1,450 people remain missing, while more than 270 people have been confirmed dead as a result of floods caused by a tsunami 

- the statement said.

55 Ukrainians missing in Nepal after floods - Foreign Ministry27.08.26, 11:29 • 29963 views

Earlier

Nepal’s police published another update reporting that, as of 3:50 p.m. local time on Thursday, 332 people had died as a result of the flooding.

Antonina Tumanova

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