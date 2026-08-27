55 Ukrainians missing in Nepal after floods - Foreign Ministry

In Nepal, 55 Ukrainians are considered missing due to the floods, according to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine updated as of 10:30 a.m. on August 27, UNN reports.

According to reports from local authorities, more than 1,100 people in total are considered missing as a result of massive sudden floods and landslides, including more than 400 local residents and more than 700 tourists from nearly thirty countries. Among them are 55 Ukrainian citizens. These include two tourist groups of 47 and 7 Ukrainians, as well as one Ukrainian citizen who was part of a foreign tourist group. According to reports from local authorities, at least 165 people have died in the disaster zone overall. As of now, there is no information on whether any Ukrainian citizens are among those killed or injured - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

It is noted that search-and-rescue operations are ongoing. Access to many areas affected by the disaster is complicated by weather conditions. Local competent authorities are warning of the possibility of further floods and landslides.

The Embassies of Ukraine in India and the PRC, as noted, have posted safety recommendations on their official platforms. "Ukrainian diplomats are in constant contact with the competent authorities and services conducting search operations, relatives of those missing, as well as foreign diplomats in the countries of residence, in order to coordinate international efforts to locate the tourist groups," the statement said.

"Search teams and the official authorities of the countries concerned have received from Ukrainian diplomatic missions complete information about all Ukrainians with whom it has not been possible to establish contact. The search continues. A group of employees of the Embassy of Ukraine in India has also been dispatched directly to the disaster zone. The Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Nepal has been involved," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Consular Service Department, and the Embassies of Ukraine in India and the PRC, as noted, continue to monitor the situation and are keeping the case concerning the disappearance of 55 Ukrainian citizens under special control.

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