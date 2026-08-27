The number of people missing in Tibet after the landslide in Nepal has exceeded 550; China warns of a new threat

The number of people considered missing in China’s Tibet region following a massive landslide in Nepal has risen to 558. Among them are 260 foreign nationals. China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported this, Reuters writes, as reported by UNN.

Details

The landslide occurred on Wednesday near the town of Gyirong on the border between Nepal and Tibet. A wall of mud and rocks collapsed into the river, causing a flash flood that moved downstream.

In Nepal, the disaster claimed the lives of dozens of people, while hundreds more are considered missing. The floodwaters swept away homes, roads, and energy infrastructure facilities.

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On the Tibetan side of the border, the deaths of three people have been officially confirmed. Nearby villages located in hazardous areas were evacuated. Rescuers also managed to find and save two residents of one of the villages.

At the same time, Chinese authorities detected a new potential threat upstream from the border crossing: a lake formed after the river channel was blocked. According to CCTV, it could complicate the rescue operation and create the risk of further flooding.

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China’s Ministry of Water Resources has stepped up monitoring of the body of water located in the area where the Chhoken Khola and Purapu Tsangpo rivers converge, northeast of the disaster site.

To deal with the consequences and carry out rescue operations, China also dispatched firefighting and rescue teams from Beijing and Chengdu. They are to assist local police and military personnel.

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