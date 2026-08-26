The number of Ukrainians missing after flash floods in Nepal has risen to 53 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs

As a result of the sudden floods in Nepal, as of 21:45, 53 Ukrainian citizens are considered missing, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs received an appeal regarding the loss of contact this morning with a group of tourists consisting of 46 Ukrainian citizens in the disaster zone.

In total, according to information from Nepal’s Tourist Police, as of now, 53 Ukrainian citizens are considered missing as a result of the disaster. The Embassies of Ukraine in India and the PRC are maintaining contact with the competent authorities of the countries of residence regarding search operations that may establish the whereabouts of the Ukrainian citizens. At the same time, as of now, there is no information about any Ukrainian citizens among those killed or injured - the statement said.

According to the ministry, on the personal instructions of Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the Embassies of Ukraine in India and the PRC are taking measures, based on the missing citizens’ personal details already known, to establish contact with them and carry out other necessary actions.

In addition, the MFA “hotline” received eight reports from relatives regarding the loss of contact with people on the aforementioned list.

Ukraine’s honorary consul in Nepal has also been involved at the scene.

The MFA, the Consular Service Department, and the Embassies of Ukraine in India and the PRC are working to clarify additional information, coordinate with foreign agencies to search for Ukrainians, and provide information and assistance to their relatives.

Recall

In Nepal, dozens of people were killed and hundreds went missing due to a sudden flood.

The Nepalese authorities reported 403 people missing, including 341 foreign nationals. Sunil Sharma, a representative of the tourism board, said that 133 of them were from India and were making a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus. Forty-seven people from the United States, 34 from Australia, 33 from the United Kingdom, and 24 from Canada were also reported missing, he added.