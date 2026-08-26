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Europe is ready to help after devastating floods in Nepal and China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU is ready to help Nepal and China after the floods. Copernicus is already mapping the affected areas.

Europe is ready to help after devastating floods in Nepal and China

Europe is ready to mobilize assistance following the "devastating floods" in Nepal and China. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the statement as the death toll in both countries rises, UNN reports.

"My thoughts are with all those affected, especially the families who have lost loved ones or are still waiting for news," von der Leyen wrote on X. "We also share our thoughts with the brave rescuers."

The EU chief said that Copernicus, the European Union's satellite service, had been "activated to help map the affected areas in Nepal and support the response on the ground."

"We are ready to mobilize further European assistance," she added.

The number of Ukrainians missing after flash floods in Nepal has risen to 53 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs26.08.26, 22:09 • 8710 views

To recap

Dozens of people were killed in Nepal due to a flash flood, and hundreds went missing. 

Nepalese authorities reported 403 missing people, including 341 foreign nationals. Sunil Sharma, a representative of the tourism board, said that 133 of them were from India and had been making a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus. Forty-seven people from the United States, 34 from Australia, 33 from the United Kingdom, and 24 from Canada were also missing, he added.

Antonina Tumanova

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