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In Kyiv, 13 air raid alerts were declared in one day — a new anti-record during the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

On August 27, 13 air raid alerts were declared in Kyiv — the highest number since the beginning of the full-scale war. The city was attacked by drones and missiles.

In Kyiv, 13 air raid alerts were declared in one day — a new anti-record during the war

In Kyiv, 13 air raid alerts were declared during the day on August 27, setting an absolute anti-record since the start of the full-scale war. UNN reports this.

Details

The previous highest figure was recorded on March 1, 2022 — 12 air raid alerts were declared in the capital during that day.

The 13th alert sounded amid a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine. Throughout August 27, Russian forces used attack drones and missiles, including against Kyiv and other regions of the country.

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: two women injured27.08.26, 23:36 • 594 views

As a result of the Russian attack, fires broke out in the capital and damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded. Air defense forces were operating over the city and its outskirts, repelling the aerial assault.

Thus, on August 27, Kyiv set a new anti-record for the number of air raid alerts in a single day since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Kyiv region came under about 30 enemy attacks today: rescuers are extinguishing fires27.08.26, 22:09 • 2614 views

Stepan Haftko

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