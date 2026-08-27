Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: two women injured
Kyiv • UNN
Strike drones damaged homes in a private-sector area of Zaporizhzhia. The injured women are receiving medical assistance; the consequences of the attack are being clarified.
Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack drones, injuring two people. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, enemy drones struck a private-sector area of the regional capital. Residential buildings were damaged in the attack.
Two women were injured. They are currently receiving the necessary medical assistance.
Other consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.
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