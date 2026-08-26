It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died from

Country music star Dolly Parton died Tuesday at a Nashville hospital after a brief battle with cancer. Her publicist, Marcel Pariseau, said in a statement to the American magazine People, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, 80-year-old Parton died at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville surrounded by her loved ones.

After a brief and courageous battle with cancer, Dolly left this world today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by her loved ones – her representative said in a statement.

Parton was admitted to the cancer center last Friday, August 21. Four days later, news of her death emerged.

At the same time, the singer's representatives did not specify what type of cancer she had been battling. Other details about her condition and the course of the illness have also not been disclosed at this time.

Dolly Parton was one of the best-known performers in the history of country music. During her long career, she released dozens of albums and became the author of such famous songs as "Jolene" and "9 to 5".

"Queen of country" Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80