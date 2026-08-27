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The number of people injured in Kyiv following the Russian attack has risen to four

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

Four people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack during the day. Two of the wounded are inpatients at medical facilities.

The number of people injured in Kyiv following the Russian attack has risen to four

As a result of Russia's daytime attack, the number of people injured in Kyiv has risen to four. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

The number of people injured in the capital has risen to four. Two of the wounded are staying in hospitals 

- Klitschko reported.

We would add

The consequences of Russia's attack have now been recorded in five districts of Kyiv. 

It was previously known that three people had been injured as a result of the attack. Medics hospitalized two of the wounded.

Antonina Tumanova

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