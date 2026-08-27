Due to Russian shelling, several dozen trains are delayed, with some delayed by more than 10 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reports

Due to massive Russian shelling, trains are being delayed in a number of regions—around 90 services are affected, JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Due to massive Russian shelling, trains are being delayed in a number of regions - the UZ reported.

According to the UZ service tracking train delays, around 90 trains are affected, three of which are only preparing to depart—with delays. Delays en route, it is reported, reach several hours, with the longest lasting 17 hours.

"We continue operating wherever the security situation allows, closely monitor the airspace, and do everything possible to ensure that no one is harmed—neither passengers nor railway workers," the company stated.

"For trains that are delayed by five or more hours due to the attacks, together with our partners at World Central Kitchen, we are arranging meals for passengers and railway workers at one of the intermediate stations. We thank our partners for their prompt response and assistance during such difficult moments," the UZ reported.

The Kyiv Ring Railway, it is reported, also temporarily suspended operations due to the threat, but has now fully resumed service.

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