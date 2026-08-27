Zelenskyy: Russia struck 9 regions, fires are being extinguished at enterprises in Chubynske

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to yet another Russian attack involving ballistic missiles, stating that the enemy struck critical infrastructure in three regions, while fires at enterprises in Chubynske, Kyiv region, are being extinguished, UNN reports.

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"The elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack on our regions has been ongoing since the night. It was a combined strike: drones and ballistic missiles. The Russians struck critical infrastructure in Poltava, Sumy, and Kherson regions. In Kharkiv region, they targeted residential buildings. In Kramatorsk, a guided aerial bomb struck a high-rise building. The SES units managed to rescue four people. Three people were injured in Zaporizhzhia, and two in Kryvyi Rih. A residential high-rise building in Odesa was hit. In Chubynske, Kyiv region, all necessary services have been deployed to extinguish fires at enterprises following the drone strike," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"Russia continues to invest in missiles and expand its war, and therefore more countermeasures are needed. This week, there were important decisions by our European allies to strengthen Ukrainian air defense. It is important that these decisions also be supplemented by additional ballistic protection packages, primarily through PURL. Everything that strengthens the protection of the skies effectively saves the lives of Ukrainian men and women every day. To suppress Russia's desire to continue fighting, effective interception of the missiles that Moscow clings to in order to keep the war going is needed. I am grateful to everyone who understands this and helps," the President emphasized.

Seven ballistic missiles, "Oniks" missile, and 225 of 258 drones neutralized overnight