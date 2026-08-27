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Seven ballistic missiles, "Oniks" missile, and 225 of 258 drones neutralized overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12039 views

At night, Russia launched 258 drones, Oniks missiles, and Iskander/KN-23 ballistic missiles at Ukraine. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 233 aerial targets.

Seven ballistic missiles, "Oniks" missile, and 225 of 258 drones neutralized overnight

Russia launched ballistic missiles, two "Oniks" missiles, and 258 drones at Ukraine overnight; one "Oniks" missile, 7 ballistic "Iskander"/KN-23 missiles, three "Banderol" missiles and 222 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of August 27 (from 18:00 on August 26), the enemy attacked with two Oniks anti-ship missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk regions; as well as 258 Shahed-type attack UAVs (about one-third of them jet-powered), Gerbera, S8000 "Banderol" and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

"The main directions of the attack were Odesa, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia regions," the statement said.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed one Oniks anti-ship missile, 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 3 S8000 "Banderol" missiles, as well as 222 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones and drones of other types in the south, north, east and center of the country. Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of shot-down targets (debris) at 11 locations. In addition, some of the enemy strike weapons did not reach their targets; information about them is being уточнено

- the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Kyiv region was attacked by Russian drones and ballistic missiles throughout the night; warehouses are burning27.08.26, 09:00 • 2500 views

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