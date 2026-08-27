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The government increased funding for reconstruction projects by another UAH 1 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

The government increased funding for the reconstruction of critical infrastructure to UAH 1.987 billion. The funds will go toward 138 existing and 25 new projects.

The government increased funding for reconstruction projects by another UAH 1 billion

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated an additional UAH 1 billion for the restoration of critical and social infrastructure in 16 regions. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this, reports UNN

The second decision concerns the financing of reconstruction projects. The government will allocate more than UAH 1 billion for this purpose. In total, this year, as part of the Ukraine Recovery Programme, the government will allocate more than UAH 2 billion with the support of the European Investment Bank. This will allow financing to continue for 138 projects that are already underway and add another 25 new ones to the programme 

- Koretskyi said. 

According to him, this concerns the restoration of critical social infrastructure: schools, kindergartens, hospitals, shelters, utility networks and housing in 16 regions.

"The funding is primarily directed toward projects that are already ready for implementation or are at an active stage. We must turn international funding into specific restored facilities as quickly as possible and bring normal life back to communities suffering from the war," Koretskyi added. 

Additional information

According to Government Resolution No. 1061 of August 26, 2026, for the implementation of projects במסגרת the Ukraine Recovery Programme, the budget of Vinnytsia region will receive UAH 22.2 million instead of the current UAH 4.6 million 

UAH 254.3 million will be allocated to the budget of Dnipropetrovsk region instead of the current UAH 195.8 million.

UAH 85.3 million will be allocated to the budget of Zhytomyr region instead of the current UAH 55 million. 

The budget of Kyiv region will receive UAH 736.9 million instead of the current UAH 360 million.

The budget of Kirovohrad region will receive UAH 74.7 million instead of UAH 57.7 million. 

Odesa region will receive UAH 320 million instead of UAH 121.7 million. 

UAH 218.9 million will be allocated to Poltava region instead of the current UAH 90.6 million.  

Sumy region will receive UAH 31 million instead of the current UAH 13.5 million. 

Kharkiv region will receive UAH 40.1 million instead of the UAH 26.5 million provided for previously. 

Cherkasy region will receive funding amounting to UAH 124.7 million instead of the UAH 26 million provided for previously. 

UAH 76.4 million will be allocated to Chernihiv region instead of UAH 33.4 million. 

In addition, the government included several more regions that will receive funding במסגרת the Ukraine Recovery Programme. In particular: 

Volyn region - UAH 2 million;

Ivano-Frankivsk region - UAH 8 million;

Lviv region - UAH 3 million;

Rivne region - UAH 10 million. 

Overall, the total funding under the programme amounts to UAH 1 billion 987.1 million. 

To remind you 

The sixth Steering Committee of the Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF) approved a new package of eight programmes that help Ukraine address the country's most pressing economic and social problems. Their total value will reach EUR 1.5 billion. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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