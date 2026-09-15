Gas stations in the Kyiv region will gain access to real-time data on the movement of enemy targets — Regional Military Administration

Security at filling stations in Kyiv region will be strengthened during air attacks. As reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, filling station employees will be able to see up-to-date information on the movement of enemy aerial targets in real time, UNN reports.

Filling station complexes in the region will gain access to a special digital air-awareness system used by the Defense Forces. Access to it will allow responsible filling station employees to see up-to-date information on the movement of enemy aerial targets in real time and make more prompt decisions regarding the operation of filling station complexes during a threat - Tkachenko reported.

According to him, filling stations will no longer have to rely solely on the general air-raid alert announcement. They will have more information about the specific threat and will be able to respond in advance to protect employees and people located on the station's premises.

The enemy's latest attacks show that filling stations and other fuel infrastructure facilities are also under threat. Therefore, we must stay one step ahead in the new conditions. Our task is to provide business entities with the maximum number of available tools so that they can see the danger earlier and respond to it in a timely manner - the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration added.

Tkachenko also urged drivers to respond responsibly to danger signals and follow filling station employees' instructions regarding operations during alerts.

Gas stations in Ukraine will receive real-time data on the movement of Russian UAVs — Koretskyi