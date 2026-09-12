Gas stations in Ukraine will receive real-time data on the movement of Russian UAVs — Koretskyi

Ukrainian gas stations will gain access to information on the movement of Russian UAVs in real time in order to warn their employees, as well as visitors, about an approaching threat. This was reported by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to UNN.

Details

The head of government held an urgent meeting with operators in the fuel station market, attended by representatives of the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the National Security and Defense Council, the State Emergency Service, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The meeting once again addressed strengthening security measures at fuel stations, progress in installing additional protective structures for elements of ground infrastructure, and arranging shelters for people. We are already testing a software solution that will make it possible to track the direction of drones and respond to the threat in advance. This concerns automatic and prompt notification at fuel stations of approaching enemy drones. We will test this at fuel station complexes while simultaneously connecting other businesses. The ministers were tasked with accelerating this process as much as possible - Koretskyi noted.

Previously

On Friday, September 11, the Russians struck gas stations in two districts of Kyiv—the Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi districts. It later became known that two people had been killed.

UNN also reported that, as a result of the Russian strike on Zviahel in Zhytomyr region on Saturday, September 12, two people were killed. According to local media, a child was among those killed.