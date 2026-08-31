Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic

Over the past four years, five citizens have contacted the Ministry of Health with complaints regarding the activities of the private Odrex clinic. At the same time, the activities of legal entities associated with the brand became the subject of unscheduled inspections by the Ministry of Health over issues concerning the quality of medical care. And after the latest appeal — a complaint from the widow of deceased patient Ihor Melai — the Ministry instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to conduct a clinical-expert assessment of his treatment at the "Medical House "Odrex," reports UNN.

The UNN editorial team contacted the Ministry of Health with a request after the widow of deceased Odrex patient Ihor Melai filed a complaint regarding the circumstances of her husband's treatment.

In response to the editorial team's inquiry, the Ministry of Health reported that the appeals to the Ministry concerning Odrex's activities were not isolated.

"According to the EDMS data, during the specified period, 5 citizens contacted the Ministry of Health regarding the activities of the Odrex clinic," the Ministry's response states.

Claims regarding the quality of treatment at Odrex, which in recent years have been publicly voiced by relatives of deceased patients and former patients, are not limited to the media space — appeals concerning the clinic's activities were also submitted directly to the relevant state authority.

"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex

Odrex, criminal cases and patient deaths

The name of the Odrex clinic often appears in high-profile stories connected with patient deaths and their families' claims regarding the quality of treatment.

In particular, a court hearing in a criminal case concerning the clinic's doctors Vitalii Rusakov and Maryna Bielotserkovska is ongoing in Odesa in the case involving the death of businessman Adnan Kivan. The medical professionals are accused of improper performance of their professional duties.

According to the investigation, after surgery at the Odrex clinic, businessman Adnan Kivan may not have been prescribed the necessary antibacterial therapy, and the postoperative complications may not have been properly addressed. A forensic medical examination indicates that this could have led to the development of sepsis and the patient's death. The accused do not admit guilt.

The court has now moved on to examining the evidence: medical documentation, expert conclusions, clinical protocols and other case materials. The next hearing is scheduled for September 3, 2026.