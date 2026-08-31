$44.550.0151.880.02
ukenru
10:22 AM • 596 views
In the Kyiv region, fires at warehouses are being extinguished after Russia's morning strike — the State Emergency Service showed what is happening at the scenePhoto
09:28 AM • 6104 views
After the floods in Nepal, 56 missing Ukrainians are still being searched for - MFA
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 10117 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 11466 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
07:00 AM • 10886 views
Goldman Sachs heightens warning over diesel fuel amid wars
August 31, 04:31 AM • 15556 views
The death toll from the disaster in the Himalayas is approaching 800, with more than 3,000 people missing
August 31, 03:15 AM • 18698 views
The Russian dry cargo ship attacked near Novorossiysk drifted toward Turkey and ran agroundPhoto
August 31, 02:38 AM • 17377 views
Google made concessions to Trump and renamed Lake Ontario to "Lake America"
August 31, 01:55 AM • 15185 views
The U.S. Senate called on the House of Representatives to urgently pass new sanctions against Russia
August 31, 12:55 AM • 15538 views
A Russian State Duma deputy called for the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+29°
3.2m/s
39%
748mm
Popular news
Hurricane "Karina" is intensifying in the Pacific Ocean and may reach Category 3August 31, 12:36 AM • 4542 views
The US war with Iran has become a test for the SCO ahead of the Xi–Putin summit – BloombergAugust 31, 01:16 AM • 11080 views
Brent crude jumped 1.6% to nearly $90 a barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle EastAugust 31, 01:36 AM • 11763 views
Maduro showed photos from an American prison – online users are asking how he was able to publish themPhotoAugust 31, 02:56 AM • 5272 views
What is celebrated on August 31 in Ukraine and around the world August 31, 04:00 AM • 6362 views
Publications
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 10113 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 11463 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 115375 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 118461 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 93123 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Kostin
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 17674 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 17991 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 41270 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 40491 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 58330 views
Actual
S-400 missile system
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
The Economist
Financial Times

Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10126 views

Five citizens filed complaints with the Ministry of Health about the activities of the private Odrex clinic over the past four years. In response to these complaints, the regulator conducted unscheduled inspections of legal entities associated with the brand, and one of them had its license to practice medicine fully revoked.

Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic

Over the past four years, five citizens have contacted the Ministry of Health with complaints regarding the activities of the private Odrex clinic. At the same time, the activities of legal entities associated with the brand became the subject of unscheduled inspections by the Ministry of Health over issues concerning the quality of medical care. And after the latest appeal — a complaint from the widow of deceased patient Ihor Melai — the Ministry instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to conduct a clinical-expert assessment of his treatment at the "Medical House "Odrex," reports UNN.

The UNN editorial team contacted the Ministry of Health with a request after the widow of deceased Odrex patient Ihor Melai filed a complaint regarding the circumstances of her husband's treatment. 

In response to the editorial team's inquiry, the Ministry of Health reported that the appeals to the Ministry concerning Odrex's activities were not isolated.

"According to the EDMS data, during the specified period, 5 citizens contacted the Ministry of Health regarding the activities of the Odrex clinic," the Ministry's response states.

Claims regarding the quality of treatment at Odrex, which in recent years have been publicly voiced by relatives of deceased patients and former patients, are not limited to the media space — appeals concerning the clinic's activities were also submitted directly to the relevant state authority.

"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex21.11.25, 13:38 • 102794 views

Odrex, criminal cases and patient deaths

The name of the Odrex clinic often appears in high-profile stories connected with patient deaths and their families' claims regarding the quality of treatment.

In particular, a court hearing in a criminal case concerning the clinic's doctors Vitalii Rusakov and Maryna Bielotserkovska is ongoing in Odesa in the case involving the death of businessman Adnan Kivan. The medical professionals are accused of improper performance of their professional duties.

According to the investigation, after surgery at the Odrex clinic, businessman Adnan Kivan may not have been prescribed the necessary antibacterial therapy, and the postoperative complications may not have been properly addressed. A forensic medical examination indicates that this could have led to the development of sepsis and the patient's death. The accused do not admit guilt.

The court has now moved on to examining the evidence: medical documentation, expert conclusions, clinical protocols and other case materials. The next hearing is scheduled for September 3, 2026. 

Yevhen Tsarenko

HealthPublications
StopOdrex
Odrex