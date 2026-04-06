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Hryhorovych, developer of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game series, has finally left GSC Game World studio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1176 views

Serhiy Hryhorovych, founder of GSC Game World, announced his departure from the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. projects. He announced the development of a new game, S.T.R.A.N.G.E.R. Bermuda SOS.

Hryhorovych, developer of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game series, has finally left GSC Game World studio

The founder of the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World and developer of the cult game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Serhiy Hryhorovych announced the final end of his participation in the franchise and declared his withdrawal from related projects, announcing his own project S.T.R.A.N.G.E.R. Bermuda SOS. Hryhorovych wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

The era of the Zone is officially over. Time for new music. Many of you know me, Serhiy Hryhorovych, as the founder of GSC Game World and the "father" of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. universe. It was a glorious past that I respect, but the Zone remained in history. Today I declare: I no longer have any relation to GSC and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. projects.

- Hryhorovych wrote.

He stated that he is "not one of those who live in the past," and his "drive and experience no longer belong to the Zone."

I'm leaving the game. To start a new one. I am ready to present to you my new, revolutionary project: S.T.R.A.N.G.E.R. Bermuda SOS. I am putting all the passion into it that has been waiting for its time for years. I know that fans are waiting for something truly spectacular. And I will not disappoint. It will be a challenge, it will be a shock, it will be art that will immerse you in an unknown and mysterious world. Leave the past in the past. Only the future lies ahead. And it will be amazing.

- Hryhorovych added.

Addition

The Ukrainian computer game studio GSC Game World was founded in 1995 by Serhiy Hryhorovych. The studio is known, in particular, for the Cossacks and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game series.

In 2011, the studio temporarily closed, but resumed its activities 3 years later. The company's new project is managed by Serhiy Hryhorovych's brother, Yevhen Hryhorovych.

In 2020, businessman and owner of the esports team Natus Vincere (NAVI) Maksym Krippa acquired 40% of GSC Game World shares, and in 2023 increased his stake by another 42%, becoming the de facto owner of the studio.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has already paid off and is profitable - GSC Game World owner18.12.24, 17:47 • 21635 views

Recall

The Ukrainian video game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was included in the list of nominees for one of the most prestigious BAFTA Games Awards 2026.

Antonina Tumanova

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