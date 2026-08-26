Natus Vincere (NaVi)

Hryhorovych, developer of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game series, has finally left GSC Game World studio

Serhiy Hryhorovych, founder of GSC Game World, announced his departure from the S. T.A.L.K.E.R. projects. He announced the development of a new game, S.T.R.A.N.G.E.R. Bermuda SOS.