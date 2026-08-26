Natus Vincere (NaVi)
Ukrainian esports organization
Natus Vincere (translated from Latin as "born to win"), better known as NaVi, is a Ukrainian professional esports organization founded in 2009. It is one of the most decorated and well-known esports organizations in the world. NaVi teams compete in CS2, Dota 2, and other disciplines.
2009
Foundation of the organization
2011
Victory at The International – the most prestigious Dota 2 tournament
2021
Victory at the CS:GO World Championships – IEM Katowice and PGL Major Stockholm
2022
Despite the full-scale war in Ukraine, the organization continued to compete under the Ukrainian flag
2024
Natus Vincere became the winner of the Counter-Strike 2 final at the prestigious PGL Major Copenhagen 2024
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